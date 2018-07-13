News
Friday
July 13
Friday
July 13
Nikol Pashinyan: No talk on meeting with Azerbaijani president at the moment
Nikol Pashinyan: No talk on meeting with Azerbaijani president at the moment
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he doesn’t think that the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers is a turning one.

Summing up the results of his Belgium visit at a briefing with reporters at the Brussels airport, the PM said it, in fact, was the first contact.

“It’s not right to expect great results from the first contacts, they are valuable in a sense that they are getting acquainted with each other. The same I can say about my meetings”, he said, adding that some agreements were reached, there were invitations, officials expressed readiness to visit Armenia.

Asked whether a meeting with the Azerbaijani president is being planned, Nikol Pashinyan said there is no such talk on it at the moment.

 
