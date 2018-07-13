News
Turkey FM congratulated Armenian PM on his election
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Armenian PM told reporters about his short conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of NATO summit in Brussels.

“When we were sitting in the delegation hall, Turkish Foreign Minister came by, then he returned and approached Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan whom he knows thanks to their work in the Council of Europe. He got acquainted with me and said they are following the developments in Armenia,” Pashinyan told reporters at the airport of Brussels.

Cavusoglu congratulated Armenian PM on his election.

“There were no other contacts,” Pashinyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
