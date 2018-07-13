News
Person accused of killing police officer in Azerbaijan killed
Person accused of killing police officer in Azerbaijan killed
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

Law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan eliminated a person accused of killing a police officer in Azerbaijan, APA reported.

According to the source, Rashad Boyukkishiyev eliminated as a result of operational search activities on July 13 morning.

Boyukkishiyev has already been convicted for the murder of his own mother in 2007. After Boyukkishiyev was released, he went to Russia and 9 months after his release, he was imprisoned for robbery.

Another person accused of killing a police officer was detained several days ago.

As reported earlier, two police officers were killed and more than 40 people were arrested during a protest in Ganja (Azerbaijan).
