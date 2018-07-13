Moon Jae-in says Kim Jong Un wants to develop North Korea into normal country

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to develop North Korean into a “normal country,” said South Korean leader Moon Jae-in.
He urged all sides to move the North Korean denuclearization process forward.
“I have met Chairman Kim Jong-un twice so far. Chairman Kim had a great desire to break away from ideological confrontations and develop North Korea into a normal country,” Yonhap reported quoting Moon.
According to him, if Kim Jong Un keeps his promise to denuclearize, he may be able to lead his country to prosperity.