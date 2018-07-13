News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 13
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.49
EUR
562.14
RUB
7.75
Show news feed
Moon Jae-in says Kim Jong Un wants to develop North Korea into normal country
Moon Jae-in says Kim Jong Un wants to develop North Korea into normal country
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to develop North Korean into a “normal country,” said South Korean leader Moon Jae-in.

He urged all sides to move the North Korean denuclearization process forward.

“I have met Chairman Kim Jong-un twice so far. Chairman Kim had a great desire to break away from ideological confrontations and develop North Korea into a normal country,” Yonhap reported quoting Moon. 

According to him, if Kim Jong Un keeps his promise to denuclearize, he may be able to lead his country to prosperity.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news