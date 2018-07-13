Armenia State Revenue Committee: Over 1.5 billion drams returned to budget

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee of Armenia carried out 477 complex tax audits, the chair of the Armenian State Revenue Committee David Ananyan told reporters.
According to him, during the investigation, the Criminal Investigation Department revealed cases of material damage to the state in large amounts, while over 1.5 billion drams have already been returned to the state budget.
As compared to the first half of last year, the number of complex audits decreased by 21%, while this year they have been carried out more purposefully, David Ananyan concluded.