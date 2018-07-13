News
Mass disorder in Azerbaijan results in detentions
Mass disorder in Azerbaijan results in detentions
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

Twenty-one criminal cases were initiated in Azerbaijan against people calling for terrorist actions after the assassination attempt of the mayor of Ganja Elmar Valiyev.

According to Azerbaijani news, three people have already been detained, other suspects are still being searched for. Besides that, international arrest warrant is issued against people living outside Azerbaijan and calling for terrorism. Overall, 25 individuals are to be detained.

An armed attack was committed against the mayor of Ganja on July 3. The perpetrator Junis Safarov was immediately disarmed and arrested by the police at crime scene.

During disorder arranged by 150-200 thousand religious radicals at Ganja two policemen – general deputy chief of Police in Ganja, Ilgar Balakishiev and deputy chief of Nizami region of Ganja, Colonel Lieutenant Samed Abasov - were killed by protesters on July 10.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
