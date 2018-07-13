Trump: Queen Elizabeth II is a tremendous woman

In an interview with The Sun, US President Donald Trump spoke about the UK major political figures, including Queen Elizabeth II, SkyNews reported.

On Queen Elizabeth, he said: "She is a tremendous woman. I really look forward to meeting her. I think she represents her country so well.

"If you think of it, for so many years she has represented her country, she has really never made a mistake. You don't see, like, anything embarrassing. She is just an incredible woman.

"My wife is a tremendous fan of hers. She has got a great and beautiful grace about her.

"My mother loved the Queen. Any time the Queen was on television, my mother wanted to watch it."