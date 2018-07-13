Trump says he has been 'tougher on Russia than anybody'

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he had been "tougher on Russia than anybody", ahead of a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday, Daily Mail reported.
"We have been far tougher on Russia than anybody... We have been extremely tough on Russia," he said at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May.
"I'm not going in with high expectations but we may come out with very surprising things," Trump said.
The president said he wanted to develop a relationship with Putin, which he said would be "good for Russia, good for everybody".