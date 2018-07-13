News
Friday
July 13
News
Friday
July 13
Karabakh Foreign Ministry commends introductory meeting of FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKER.- The Foreign Ministry of Karabakh commends the  introductory meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"We commend the introductory meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan, held on July 11 in Brussels. The meeting is important in terms of maintaining the continuity of consultations and creating the necessary conditions for the resumption of the full-fledged negotiation proces," Artsakh Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Ani Sargsyan noted.
 
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
