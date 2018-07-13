Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory letter to Emmanuel Macron

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of France Emmanuel Macron on the National Day of France, the PM’s Office reported.

“Dear Mr. President,

I warmly congratulate you and address my best wishes to you and the good people of France on the National Day of the French Republic.

I am happy that our meeting in Brussels became a great opportunity to get acquainted with each other and continue the good tradition of high level political dialogue formed between our countries, as well as to reaffirm our joint commitment to further strengthen the unique relations between Armenia and France that have a historically rich base.

Armenia highly appreciates the long-term efforts of France, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, aimed at settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict exclusively through peaceful, negotiated means.

We also attach importance to the assistance of France provided to the process of building democratic and legal state in Armenia since independence, as well as the deepening of the Armenia-EU partnership, including within the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

I believe that your upcoming visit to Armenia in October will play an important role in the bilateral inter-state relations by providing a qualitatively new level to the bilateral economic ties.

Of course, hosting the 17th summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie in our country is another significant event closely linked to the Armenian-French agenda, and holding it at the highest level is a priority for us.

Once again congratulating on the National Day of France, I wish you good health and success, and peace, constant progress and welfare to the good people of France," the letter reads.