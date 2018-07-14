Lavrov: Helsinki summit would be ideal If Russia and US re-open channels of communication

Moscow would like to agree with Washington on re-opening all the channels of dialogue during the Helsinki summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Larry King on RT.
If Trump and Putin would manage to “re-open all the channels [of dialog] on both divisive issues … and those issues where we can usefully cooperate” he would call such an outcome of the meeting “ideal.”
Lavrov said that most channels of communications established over the last eight years have been frozen, including the ones on very important issues such as the fight against terrorism and cyber-security.