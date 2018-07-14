Government to help Armenian Copper Program in building new copper smeltery

YEREVAN. – Under the instruction of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, a working group was set up to provide government support to the preparatory works within the framework of the construction new copper smeltery by Armenian Copper Program company, EcoLur reports.

The composition of the working group, headed by the head of Avinyan's office Varag Sisaeryn, has already been approved. It is comprised of the representatives of four ministries - Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Avag Avanesyan, Deputy Minister of Environment Gnel Sanosyan, Deputy Finance Minister Arman Poghosyan and Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Vardan Gevorgyan.

Armenian Copper Program is a part of the Vallex Group companies, whose chairman is Valery Mezhlumyan. The director of the Armenian Copper Program is his daughter Lusine Mezhlumyan.