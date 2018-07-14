News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 14
USD
481.17
EUR
559.84
RUB
7.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.17
EUR
559.84
RUB
7.73
Show news feed
Government to help Armenian Copper Program in building new copper smeltery
Government to help Armenian Copper Program in building new copper smeltery
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Under the instruction of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, a working group was set up to provide government support to the preparatory works within the framework of the construction new copper smeltery by Armenian Copper Program company, EcoLur reports.

The composition of the working group, headed by the head of Avinyan's office Varag Sisaeryn, has already been approved. It is comprised of the representatives of four ministries - Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Avag Avanesyan, Deputy Minister of Environment Gnel Sanosyan, Deputy Finance Minister Arman Poghosyan and Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Vardan Gevorgyan.

Armenian Copper Program is a part of the Vallex Group companies, whose chairman is Valery Mezhlumyan. The director of the Armenian Copper Program is his daughter Lusine Mezhlumyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tigran Avinyan to take part in "Armenians in Finance - AIF" seminar
Forums will be held on financial topic...
 Argentina Ambassador: Eurnekian to build business center to replace former foreign ministry building
Armenian-Argentinean economic relations are developing, investments are growing…
Armenian PM discusses creation of “one investment window”
This potential office, according to him, should have the capacity and authority on behalf of and, instead of investors...
 UAE entrepreneurs interested in investments in Armenia
figures indicate the development of economic relations…
 PM: There was no investment interest in Armenia in such volumes ever before
Now, our task is to turn that interest into an investment boom…
 Vartan Gregorian: People should come to Armenia from diaspora, make investments
It’s not a matter of money; it’s a matter of devotion…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news