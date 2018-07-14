Glendale police officer of Armenian origin pleads guilty to lying on links with gangs

A Glendale police officer John Balian pleaded guilty to providing false information about his connections with the Mexican Mafia and Armenian organized crime.
Narcotics detective John Balian pleaded guilty to all three charges, including bribery, obstruction of justice and lying, ABC7 reported.
According to the prosecutors, the 45-year-old Balian had links with several members of the gang, taking money from them in exchange for information.
Balian reportedly helped to dispose a firearm that was used in a shooting and was also involved in extortion plots.
The police officer faces up to two years of imprisonment. The verdict will be announced on September 24.
Glendale police officer of Armenian origin arrested over ties with Mexican Mafia