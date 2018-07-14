News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 14
USD
481.17
EUR
559.84
RUB
7.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.17
EUR
559.84
RUB
7.73
Show news feed
Glendale police officer of Armenian origin pleads guilty to lying on links with gangs
Glendale police officer of Armenian origin pleads guilty to lying on links with gangs
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Incidents

A Glendale police officer John Balian pleaded guilty to providing false information about his connections with the Mexican Mafia and Armenian organized crime.

Narcotics detective John Balian pleaded guilty to all three charges, including bribery, obstruction of justice and lying, ABC7 reported. 

According to the prosecutors, the 45-year-old Balian had links with several members of the gang, taking money from them in exchange for information.

Balian reportedly helped to dispose a firearm that was used in a shooting and was also involved in extortion plots.

The police officer faces up to two years of imprisonment. The verdict will be announced on September 24.

Glendale police officer of Armenian origin arrested over ties with Mexican Mafia

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
22-year-old Armenian brutally murdered in Georgia
The young man was stabbed 22 times by a group of 15...
 Mass disorder in Azerbaijan results in detentions
International arrest warrant is issued against people living outside Azerbaijan and calling for terrorism...
 Person accused of killing police officer in Azerbaijan killed
Rashad Boyukkishiyev eliminated as a result of operational search…
2 key suspects released in Hrant Dink case
The next court hearing will take place in September...
Investigative Committee: Nephew of Armenia's ex-president arrested
Hayk Sargsyan was arrested...
 Police officers’ murder in Azerbaijan caught on video
Two police officers were killed during the clashes…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news