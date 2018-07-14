Armenia president congratulates Emmanuel Macron

President Armen Sarkissian sent today a congratulatory message to the President of France Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of National holiday of France.



The massage states:

“Distinguished Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you and send my best wishes to you and the friendly people of France on the occasion of National holiday.



The centuries-long friendship between Armenia and France and current privileged relations between our states, the existing high-level political dialogue and mutual trust form a solid base for the future development and deepening of the Armenian-French partnership.



I am hopeful that through our joint efforts we will be able to open new opportunities for the expansion of the Armenian-French bilateral agenda and cooperation.



Armenia highly values France’s efforts, as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, in the NK peace process for the benefit of peace and stability in our region.



I once again congratulate you on the occasion of National holiday and wish you boundless energy and success and I wish progress and prosperity to the friendly people of France.”