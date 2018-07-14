Armenia's State Revenue committee chief, Russian ambassador discusss tax and customs cooperation

YEREVAN. – Armenian State Revenue Committee Chairman welcomed Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.
During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest and highly appreciated the legal contractual basis created in the fields of tax and customs fields, State Revenue Committee said in a statement. Besides bilateral cooperation, the two emphasized the role of tax and customs cooperation in various international platforms.
The parties have agreed to continue working towards improvement of investment climate as well as increasing trade turnover between Armenia and Russia.