US expects to become oil production leader

The US plans to increase oil production in 2019 to 11.8 million barrels per day, AP reported.
"If the forecast holds, that would make the U.S. the world's leading producer of crude," says Linda Capuano, who heads the agency, a part of the Energy Department.
In this case, the US will regain its leadership position for the first time for over 40 years.
According to OPEC, it expects world oil demand to grow by 1.45 million bpd, down from 1.65 million bpd in 2018, and said any upside could be accommodated.