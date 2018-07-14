Artsakh FM receives interns of Armenian General Benevolent Union

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh Foreign Minister) Masis Mayilian received interns of the Armenian General Benevolent Union, who had arrived in Artsakh on a traditional familiarization visit in the framework of the Summer Internship Program.
Masis Mayilian noted the importance of such visits, which provide an opportunity to get acquainted with the political, educational, cultural and social life of Artsakh оn the ground.
During the meeting, the Foreign Minister presented the main directions and priorities of Artsakh's foreign policy, as well as the position of Artsakh on the process of peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.
The Foreign Minister also answered the numerous questions of the participants