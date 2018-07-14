News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 14
USD
481.17
EUR
559.84
RUB
7.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.17
EUR
559.84
RUB
7.73
Show news feed
Artsakh FM receives interns of Armenian General Benevolent Union
Artsakh FM receives interns of Armenian General Benevolent Union
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh Foreign Minister) Masis Mayilian received interns of the Armenian General Benevolent Union, who had arrived in Artsakh on a traditional familiarization visit in the framework of the Summer Internship Program.

Masis Mayilian noted the importance of such visits, which provide an opportunity to get acquainted with the political, educational, cultural and social life of Artsakh оn the ground.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister presented the main directions and priorities of Artsakh's foreign policy, as well as the position of Artsakh on the process of peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.

The Foreign Minister also answered the numerous questions of the participants
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news