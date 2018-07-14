Intellectual property may be pledged in Armenia

The intellectual property of the scientists may be pledged in the bank in Armenia, Noyan Tapan Fund director on the development of science and innovative technologies Tigran Harutyunyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

According to him, it would help scientists find fundings for their projects and contribute to the development of science and technology in the country.

The Inventors Club of the fund, last year appealed to Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan with the proposal to create the necessary conditions for intellectual property to be considered in banks as a subject of pledge, the director said adding that at first the committee should be created to assess the idea or project of a scientist and vouch for him in the bank so that he can take a loan to realize his idea.

The answer to this letter was received in a few months, but the political situation in the country at the beginning of this year did not allow the members of the Inventors Club to gather and discuss the further steps

The inventors met on Saturday to discuss the idea and further cooperation issues.

Head of the Union of Armenian-American Engineers and Scientists Gian Sirajyan and member of the Council of the Union Levon Toros were invited to the meeting.

According to the director, there is an idea to create a coordinating council of Armenian scientists, which will provide a link between Armenian scientists and specialists of Armenian origin, who live in other countries.