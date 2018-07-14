Yelq faction not to nominate Yerevan mayor candidate

YEREVAN. – Yelq faction in the Yerevan Council of Elders will not nominate a candidate in the July 16 mayoral elections, the group said in a statement on Saturday.
“Yelq attaches great importance to holding free, fair and transparent elections of the Council of Elders of Yerevan. Considering that these elections were held in 2017 with numerous violations and cases of violence, we consider it necessary to reform the current composition of the Council and hold early elections in the near future. Consequently, the faction will not nominate its candidate for the forthcoming elections of the mayor on July 16, and will not take part in its extraordinary meeting,” the statement reads.