News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 15
USD
481.17
EUR
559.84
RUB
7.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.17
EUR
559.84
RUB
7.73
Show news feed
Yelq faction not to nominate Yerevan mayor candidate
Yelq faction not to nominate Yerevan mayor candidate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Yelq faction in the Yerevan Council of Elders will not nominate a candidate in the July 16 mayoral elections, the group said in a statement on Saturday.

“Yelq attaches great importance to holding free, fair and transparent elections of the Council of Elders of Yerevan. Considering that these elections were held in 2017 with numerous violations and cases of violence, we consider it necessary to reform the current composition of the Council and hold early elections in the near future. Consequently, the faction will not nominate its candidate for the forthcoming elections of the mayor on July 16, and will not take part in its extraordinary meeting,” the statement reads.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news