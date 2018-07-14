Artsakh President meets American students of Armenian origin

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan met Saturday with American students of Armenian origin doing the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA) summer internship, Artsakh President press service reported.
In a warm and unconstrained atmosphere diverse issues related to the Artsakh domestic and foreign policy, Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict settlement, Homeland-Diaspora ties were discussed.
The President highlighted the importance of the regular visits of the youth from Diaspora to Artsakh to strengthen the inter-Armenian ties, maintain the Armenian ethnic identity.
Bako Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the organization’s management for keeping such programs on the spotlight.
Artsakh Republic foreign minister Masis Mayilyan, AAA Regional Director Arpi Vardanian and other officials were present at the meeting.