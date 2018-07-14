News
Sunday
July 15
News
25 injured as tour bus crashes in Los Angeles
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents


A tour bus carrying 32 passengers crashed into a barrier and tipped over on the westbound 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring more than two dozen people, authorities said, LA Times reported.

Twenty-five passengers were taken to area hospitals, according to Officer Roberto Gomez of the California Highway Patrol. Four were in serious condition, five were in fair condition and 16 were in good condition, according to a fire official.

The accident occurred just before 4 a.m. near the 110 Freeway interchange, with the bus hitting impact buffers before ending up on its side, Gomez said.

The driver, Dack M. Lew, 53, was transporting people from the Pala Casino in San Diego County to Koreatown, according to the CHP. Lew, of Los Angeles, was questioned by authorities but was not arrested.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
