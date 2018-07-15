News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 15
USD
481.17
EUR
559.84
RUB
7.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.17
EUR
559.84
RUB
7.73
Show news feed
Mattis thanks Norway for being ready to host 700 US marines
Mattis thanks Norway for being ready to host 700 US marines
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis thanked the Norwegian leadership for its readiness to deploy up to 700 US Marines Corps  on the territory of the Kingdom,TASS reported.

The head of the Pentagon, who visited Oslo on Saturday, also added that the large-scale exercise "Trident Juncture 2018" with the participation of 35,000 people, which will be held  in Norway in the autumn, will demonstrate the unity of the North Atlantic alliance.

“I appreciate Norway’s flexibility in hosting up to 700 U.S. Marines and increase the number of troops getting rigorous cold weather training and continued support for international missions,” Mattis noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news