Yerevan municipal council convenes session with mayoral election agenda

The Yerevan Council of Elders has convened a session on Monday morning, and solely the matter of election of the new mayor is on its agenda.

But from the 65 members of this municipal council, only five members—including three members of the Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party faction and Deputy Mayor Kamo Areyan, who is chairing the session—are in attendance to this session.

Subsequently, Areyan stated that there was no quorum, and therefore he announced a 30-minute recess.

Two of the three political forces represented in the Yerevan Council of Elders—namely, the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and the “Way Out” (Yelk) coalition—had announced that not only were they not going to nominate a mayoral candidate, but, also, they will not attend Monday’s session—which means the latter will not take place.

Only the Yerkir Tsirani faction, which has solely three members at the municipal council, has nominated a candidate for mayor; and she is Yerkir Tsirani leader Zaruhi Postanjyan.

In actual fact, the RPA and Yelk factions wish to hold a snap Yerevan Council of Elders’ election.

On July 9, Taron Margaryan resigned from his post as Yerevan Mayor.