“Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!”
The US President Donald Trump will hold talks with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to Kremlin, Putin and Trump are going to discuss the prospects for the development of bilateral relations and issues on the international agenda.
