Monday
July 16
Monday
July 16
Mogherini: US a 'friend' of the EU
Mogherini: US a 'friend' of the EU
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The US administration should remember who their friends are, the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini told reporters ahead of Putin-Trump talks in Helsinki.

The US President Donald Trump will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

According to Kremlin, Putin and Trump are going to discuss the prospects for the development of bilateral relations and issues on the international agenda.

The European Union's foreign policy chief says the United States has remained a "friend" of the 28-nation bloc and said "a change in the administration does not change the friendship between countries and peoples."
