Świtalski: Trust in EU has grown in Armenia

The European Union (EU) always conducts an EU perception study among Eastern Neighbourhood countries, and the respective results of Armenia are very satisfying.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, stated about the aforesaid at a press conference on Monday.

Referring to the respective survey results, Świtalski noted that 70 percent of Armenian citizens trust the EU, and that this is a good indicator, especially if compared with the other partners of Armenia. He said the Armenian citizens’ trust in the EU has increased by 5 percent in 2017, in the case when their trust in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which comprises Armenia Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—has dropped and is now at 48 percent.

As per Ambassador Świtalski, 80 percent of Armenian citizens believe that Armenia-EU relations are good, 69 percent appreciates the EU financial assistance to Armenia, and 66 percent believes that this assistance is productive.

The European diplomat noted that 53 percent of Armenia’s residents believe that the EU brings tangible benefits to the daily lives of the people, and 55 percent finds that the EU is committed to fighting corruption in Armenia.

Piotr Świtalski added that their main objective and motivation is to make the lives of ordinary people easier.

As per the EU ambassador, the people of Armenia have a decisive say, as long as they believe that they have the EU’s need, and as long as they appreciate what the EU is doing and the latter is committed to continuing its engagement in the country.