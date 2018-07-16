Świtalski: EU is ready to help Armenia

YEREVAN. – The top European Union (EU) officials’ message, during Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels, was that the EU welcomes the changes that were made in Armenia, and that it is ready to help with reforms.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, noted the abovementioned at a press conference on Monday.

The diplomat said they will continue working in Armenia with a constructive mood, and to transform the statement about EU assistance to the country into specific actions.

Speaking about PM Pashinyan’s statement, according to which the inspiring EU statements made during the revolution in Armenia should be equivalent to the EU assistance to the country, Ambassador Świtalski stressed that they were open to listening to the expectations of the Armenian government.

He clarified that the expected assistance was primarily institutional, technical, and financial.

Piotr Świtalski concluded that they were constructive.