News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 16
USD
480.8
EUR
562.73
RUB
7.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.8
EUR
562.73
RUB
7.73
Show news feed
Świtalski: EU is ready to help Armenia
Świtalski: EU is ready to help Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The top European Union (EU) officials’ message, during Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels, was that the EU welcomes the changes that were made in Armenia, and that it is ready to help with reforms. 

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, noted the abovementioned at a press conference on Monday.

The diplomat said they will continue working in Armenia with a constructive mood, and to transform the statement about EU assistance to the country into specific actions.

Speaking about PM Pashinyan’s statement, according to which the inspiring EU statements made during the revolution in Armenia should be equivalent to the EU assistance to the country, Ambassador Świtalski stressed that they were open to listening to the expectations of the Armenian government.

He clarified that the expected assistance was primarily institutional, technical, and financial.

Piotr Świtalski concluded that they were constructive.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Helping Armenia in holding snap elections is not easy for EU too, says Ambassador Świtalski
He said they realize that this voting was not far off…
 EU diplomat: We don’t need new tensions in Karabakh
The European Union supports the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs…
 EU envoy: Some new ministers don’t have experience but are committed
"I have met people who are very sincere and committed to bring changes…
 MFA: Armenia-EU visa liberalization was on agenda of PM’s Brussels visit
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided details…
 EU envoy: Former government’s Anti-Corruption Commission wasn’t fully independent
"There is also the misinterpretation that we give money to the government…
 EU envoy: Do not wait for change in EU policy towards Yerevan
“We are open to all processes…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news