Tigran Balayan: Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs’ contacts are continuing
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There is an agreement that the contacts will continue after the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Brussels, the spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan told reporters on Monday.

"There is an agreement that the contacts will continue,” he said adding that the negotiation process may be suspended during the elections in Armenia.

“We believe that the pre-election period can not be an obstacle to the negotiation process. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan have already noted that the most important issue is the security of Artsakh, and we are guided by the principle of its security,”  Tigran Balayan concluded.

According to him, there was no agreement on the meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
