Monday
July 16
Armenian FM to meet UN Secretary General in New York
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan headed to New York on Monday, Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan told reporters on Monday.

According to him, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will also take part in the meetings.

“The voluntary national report of Armenia will be presented tomorrow. It presents Armenia's steps towards sustainable development goals and Armenia's experience. This report is a good opportunity for the country to evaluate the progress made towards sustainable development,” said Balayan.

According to him, Mnatsakanyan will meet with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and hold several other meetings.
