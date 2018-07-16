MFA: Armenia in touch with Belarus citizen who notified about manhunt against him by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – The Armenian side is in touch with the Belarusian citizen who had notified about the manhunt against him by Azerbaijan.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, said the abovementioned at Monday’s briefing. He noted this reflecting on Vladislav Mosesov, a Belarusian blogger with Armenian roots, who had posted a video message on the web and announced that a manhunt had begun against him, ever since his visiting Azerbaijan.

Balayan said they were in contact with this person.

“At the moment, steps are taken, first, to assess that degree of danger and to provide a possible assistance,” the Armenian MFA spokesperson added. “[But] I believe, taking into account that he is a citizen of Belarus, the Belarusian authorities also should take some actions to protect their citizen and to safeguard his safety.”