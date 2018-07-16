EU diplomat: We don’t need new tensions in Karabakh

YEREVAN. – We believe that everything should be done to avoid tension and confrontation, in terms of the Karabakh conflict.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, said the aforementioned at a press conference on Monday. He noted this commenting on the assertions that Azerbaijan was deploying military forces on the border and was preparing for war.

The EU diplomat said they support the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict was a priority issue during the Armenian PM’s meetings with EU officials, the latter had listened to the concerns, and that they will do what they can to convey messages of moderation and calmness.

Ambassador Świtalski assured that the EU needed no new tension in this region, especially in the case of the Karabakh conflict, and that this was the message which senior EU officials had conveyed in their meetings.