Putin, Trump arrive late for summit in Helsinki

The Russian President Vladimir Putin was 40 minutes late for the meeting with his US counterpart in Helsinki, the Daily Beast reported.
The US President Donald Trump, in his turn, arrived 20 minutes late.
Thus, the first full-fledged meeting between the Russian and US leaders began an hour later than planned.
According to the schedule, the meeting was to begin at 13:15 local time, but Putin's plane landed in Helsinki only at 13:00.
Trump arrived in Finland on Sunday and had already held several meetings.
At the meeting, Putin suggested discussing bilateral relations and pain points in the world.
The leaders’ meeting are expected to last three hours, then Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as Trump’s close advises will also take part at the meeting.