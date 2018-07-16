NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 16.07.2018

France won the World Cup for the second time in history beating Croatia 4-2 in the finals at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

In the 18th minute France managed to lead 1-0 thanks to an own goal of Mario Mandzukic. In the 28th minute Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic scored an equalizer, and Antoine Griezmann scored the second goal of the French national team with a penalty.

In the second half, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappa scored for France, while Mandzukic managed to score the second goal of his team.

One person was killed as the result of the building collapse in Yerevan on Monday, Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reported.

According to the source, the building collapsed on Arshakunyats Avenue, while an operative rescue team left for the scene.

The injured were hospitalized, one of the injured died in hospital, another one now in an intensive care unit.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met and shook hands on Monday to kick off a summit in Finland, the Telegraph reported.

‘I've been saying - and I'm sure you've heard over the years and as I campaigned - that getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. I really think the world wants to see us get along. The worlds awaits. It's great to be with you,” he said before shaking Russian President’s hand.

The open part of the meeting lasted five minutes.

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan appealed to the ICRC office in Yerevan for the return of the Armenian citizen who was captivated in Azerbaijan, spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, also stated that they are in touch with the Red Cross representatives in connection with Karen Ghazaryan, who recently crossed over to the Azerbaijani side, but there is no progress yet. In his words, Ghazaryan has a health issue because of which he was not drafted into the army.

Do not wait for the change of the EU policy towards Yerevan, the head of the EU delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski told reporters on Monday.

According to him, warm and friendly statements of EU officials during the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Brussels are related to the constructive attitude towards Yerevan.

If the new Government is ready to change the partnership priorities agreed with the previous cabinet, the EU is ready to do so.

"We operate within certain limits,” the envoy said adding that the legal and political basis of the EU relations are the EU-Armenia agreement and the priorities of the Armenia-EU partnership.

“We are open to all processes, if the Armenian side believes that these documents should be supplemented,” Switalski added.

Monday’s session of the Yerevan Council of Elders, and with the agenda of electing a new mayor of Armenia’s capital city, was not convened.

After returning from the announced recess, First Deputy Mayor Kamo Areyan announced that if there was no quorum at the municipal council session, a recess was announced, and that if there was no quorum after the recess too, the session was considered non-convened.

The sole mayoral candidate was Zaruhi Postanjyan, chairperson of the Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party and of its faction at the Yerevan Council of Elders.

But two of the three political forces represented in the Yerevan municipal council-namely, the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia and the “Way Out” (Yelk) coalition—had announced that not only were they not going to nominate a mayoral candidate, but, also, they would not attend Monday’s session.