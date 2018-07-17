News
Tuesday
July 17
Newspaper: Yerevan election, in all probability, to be held on September 9
Newspaper: Yerevan election, in all probability, to be held on September 9
YEREVAN. – As expected, Monday’s session of the Yerevan Council of Elders was not convened, and therefore a new mayor was not elected; this means that the government shall appoint a snap mayoral election in the capital city of Armenia, reported Past (Fact) newspaper.

“According to our information, the government will not hurry to terminate the powers of the [current] council of elders, and it will make use of the maximum [respective] timeframe provided by law.

“Accordingly, in all likelihood, the government will set (Sunday) September 9, as snap [Yerevan municipal council] elections day,” wrote Past.
This text available in   Հայերեն
