Putin: Russia has no “compromising material” on Trump
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Fox News that Russian special services had no “compromising material” on US President Donald Trump.

Putin added that he was not even aware of the fact that Trump had been to Russia when he was a businessman.

“We don’t have, and there can’t be, any compromising material [on Trump],” said the Russian president. “I don’t want to insult President Trump when I say this—and I may come as rude—but before he announced that he will run for presidency, he was of no interest for us.”
