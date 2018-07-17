Trump: Iran deal is good for Russia, but it wasn't good for US

Russian President Vladimir Putin would like to preserve the Iranian nuclear deal, as it is good for Russia, the US President Donald Trump told Fox News.
His remark came after the US-RUssia summit in Helsinki on Monday.
On the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump pulled the US out of, he said Putin "probably would have liked to keep the deal in place", but that it wasn't good for America, the Telegraph reported.
As reported earlier, Trump voiced his decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal and re-impose sanction on Iran.