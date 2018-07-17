News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 17
USD
480.37
EUR
563.47
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.37
EUR
563.47
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
Trump: Iran deal is good for Russia, but it wasn't good for US
Trump: Iran deal is good for Russia, but it wasn't good for US
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin would like to preserve the Iranian nuclear deal, as it is good for Russia, the US President Donald Trump told Fox News.

His remark came after the US-RUssia summit in Helsinki on Monday.

On the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump pulled the US out of, he said Putin "probably would have liked to keep the deal in place", but that it wasn't good for America, the Telegraph reported. 

As reported earlier, Trump voiced his decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal and re-impose sanction on Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news