Missing Armenia villager is found dead

A resident of Madina village in the Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, and who had gone missing, has been found dead.

On Tuesday at 7:55am, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) resumed the search for this person, and in the said village.

As a result, the dead body of this person was found at 10:05am, and between Madina and Lernakert villages.

The MES 911 emergency hotline had received a call, on Monday at 7:06pm, informing that a resident of Madina village—and who was born in 1956—had left the house in the morning, but had not returned.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

At 11:11pm, however, the search for this person was temporarily brought to a halt.