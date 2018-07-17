Over $21 million to be spent for US Embassy in Jerusalem

The construction of the US Embassy in Jerusalem will cost US $ 21.2 million, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the source, the American side signed a deal with Desbuild Limak D&K to design and build “compound security upgrades”.

Earlier, the US announced the opening of an embassy in Jerusalem. The ceremony was attended by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife. Around 800 American and Israeli guests celebrates the opening of the US embassy to Jerusalem.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, welcomed the guests by recalling the declaration of the state of Israel by former Prime Minister David Ben Gurion.