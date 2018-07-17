Ambassador Maaty: Armenian-Egyptian relations have become closer

YEREVAN. – National Assembly (NA) President Ara Babloyan on Tuesday received Egyptian Ambassador Tareq Maaty, who visited the parliament in connection with the end of his diplomatic mission in Armenia.
First, the NA speaker thanked the ambassador for his efforts to further develop Armenian-Egyptian relations, and he wished him success in his future work, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, Babloyan underscored the development of productive cooperation between the two peoples, and he appreciated the invigoration of parliamentary cooperation in making relations between the two countries grow deeper.
In addition, the parliament chairman expressed his gratitude to the Egyptian House of Representatives for its ongoing efforts to recognize and condemn Armenian Genocide, lauded Egypt’s balanced position on matters that are important to Armenia, spoke about the recent events that occurred in the country, and expressed the hope that bilateral friendly relations between the two countries will be continued.
Ambassador Maaty, for his part, noted that he was departing from Armenia with good memories and always staying a close friend of Armenia, and he expressed a conviction that the bilateral ties will continue to further develop and strengthen.
In the diplomat’s words, Armenian-Egyptian relations have become closer thanks to Egypt’s Armenian community, which—as per Tareq Maaty—plays a considerable part in the development of his country.