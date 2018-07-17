News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 17
USD
480.37
EUR
563.47
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.37
EUR
563.47
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
Japan, EU sign free-trade agreement
Japan, EU sign free-trade agreement
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Japan and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday signed a free-trade agreement that will enable to create the largest economic alliance, with 30 percent of the global GDP, reported Russian News Agency TASS. 

The signing ceremony took place as a result of the Tokyo summit that was convened at the residence of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, and in which European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker participated.

Under this document, Japan will lift the customs duties for 94 percent of the goods it imports from the EU. And the EU member countries, for their part, will eliminate the customs tariffs for 99 percent of the products they import from Japan.

The agreement is expected to be ratified next March, when Great Britain will leave the EU.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news