NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 17.07.2018

A woman has poured gasoline on a man and set him on fire in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

On Monday at 10:05pm, police received a report from a Yerevan hospital that a man, who was born in 1963, was admitted to this medical facility, and with burns to his head and neck.

He had informed that gasoline was poured on him, and he was set on fire.

A forensic medical examination has been commissioned. An investigation is underway.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan on Monday met at the government house, informed the press office of the government of Armenia.

“The First President has expressed his views with respect to the avenues for surmounting several challenges facing Armenia,” reads the respective statement. “Matters were discussed relating to foreign policy and the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] issue.

“The meeting took place on the initiative of Levon Ter-Petrosyan.”

Armenian scientists have developed a system that detects saboteurs. Stepan Petrosyan, director of the Semiconductor Nanoelectronics Laboratory at the Institute of Radiophysics and Electronics of Armenia, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, this motion transmitter operates automatically in all weather conditions, and during the day and at night.

Moreover, Petrosyan said he was ready to continue and further develop this project.

“We wished to help save our soldiers’ lives from the sabotage attacks of the enemy,” he added, in particular.

Since I’m not in the executive power, I don’t know what action plan is being discussed with the European Union (EU). It’s about the plan, whereby Armenia would receive funding, and it would be spent in what directions, Edmon Marukyan, a member of the “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction at the National Assembly (NA), on Tuesday noted in parliament.

“[But] I know that there is the European Union’s unequivocal assistance—in all directions,” he added.

As for the statement by Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, and who had said, since Armenia’s foreign policy has not changed, why does Armenia expect that the EU policy towards Armenia should change, Edmon Marukyan responded as follows: “Armenia’s foreign policy vector has not changed, and that’s nothing new; there is no surprise here.”

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan’s son yesterday joined the army, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to the order provided by law, Edgar Tonoyan took part in the draw on Monday and will serve in Karabakh.