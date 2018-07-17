News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 17
USD
480.37
EUR
563.47
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.37
EUR
563.47
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
Armenian President holds meeting with scientists, vows support (PHOTOS)
Armenian President holds meeting with scientists, vows support (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian discussed the problems of modern physics and prospects of development with scientists Ruben Mkrtchyan, Ruben Manvelyan and Albert Sirunyan – all members of the Alikhanyan National Scientific Laboratory aka the Yerevan Physics Institute.

The meeting also focused on the ongoing projects of the institution, Sarkissian’s office said.

The president also discussed the significance of development of physics for the country in a meeting with Roland Avagyan – dean of the faculty of physics at the Yerevan State University, Samvel Harutyunyan – president of the science committee under the ministry of education and science, and Ashot Hovsepyan – Associate Professor of the Chair of Theoretical Physics at the Yerevan State University.

President Sarkissian expressed readiness for maximal support to cooperation between international scientific centers and Armenian scientists.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news