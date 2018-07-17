News
US House of Representatives may consider new sanctions on Russia
US House of Representatives may consider new sanctions on Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday said he is willing to consider additional sanctions on Russia, and reiterated his support for US intelligence community findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters a day after President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ryan said if congressional committees believe further sanctions on Russia are necessary, “I’m more than happy to consider those.”

“Russia is a menacing government that does not share our interests and it does not share our values,” he said.

 
