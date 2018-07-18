How much did Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki cost?

Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipilä stated that his country spent about €10 million for organizing the talks—in capital city Helsinki—between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Karjalainen newspaper of Finland.
And RBC news agency of Russia reported that the Finnish PM said the full cost of this high-level meeting was still being calculated.
Earlier, Sipilä had stated that the organizing and holding of this summit will have a positive impact on Finland’s standing.
And on Tuesday, the Finnish PM tweeted that it was an “honor” for his government to organize this high-level talk.