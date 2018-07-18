News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 18
USD
480.37
EUR
563.47
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.37
EUR
563.47
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
How much did Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki cost?
How much did Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki cost?
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipilä stated that his country spent about €10 million for organizing the talks—in capital city Helsinki—between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Karjalainen newspaper of Finland.

And RBC news agency of Russia reported that the Finnish PM said the full cost of this high-level meeting was still being calculated.

Earlier, Sipilä had stated that the organizing and holding of this summit will have a positive impact on Finland’s standing.

And on Tuesday, the Finnish PM tweeted that it was an “honor” for his government to organize this high-level talk.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news