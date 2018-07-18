Trump assures he entered talks with Putin from position of “strength”

US President Donald Trump said he entered negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin “from a position of tremendous strength” because of a “booming” US economy and strong military, reported The Associated Press.
Trump noted that he and Putin discussed a number of issues, including the civil war in Syria, efforts to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and Israel.
The US president said the two leaders also conferred on North Korea. He said, “Russia has assured us of its support,” and discussions are ongoing.
Donald Trump added that Vladimir Putin “will be involved” in efforts to eliminate nuclear weapons from North Korea, and sanctions will remain in place on the North.