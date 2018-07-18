News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 18
USD
480.37
EUR
563.47
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.37
EUR
563.47
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
1 dead, 3 injured in Armenia road accident
1 dead, 3 injured in Armenia road accident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person was killed and three others were injured in a tragic road accident Wednesday, in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia. 

At around 2:50am, a car went off road, on the Yerevan-Ijevan motorway, and crashed into a thick tree.

According to shamshyan.com, the 20-year-old driver as well as the 18-, 19-, and 20-year-old passengers of this vehicle suffered injuries and were taken to Sevan town hospital.

At around 6:20am, however, the driver died in hospital.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 people killed in Armenia road accident (PHOTOS)
A truck and a car crashed on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway…
 23 tourists injured when lava bomb hits Hawaii
one of the injured suffered a hip fracture, others received burns…
 Over 40 people killed in Nigeria floods
"The water from the river moved in a reverse order…
 Foreigners secretly steal €1,300 in Armenia
A search is underway to find the third suspect…
 Missing Armenia villager is found dead
The dead body of this person was located between two rural communities…
 Woman in Yerevan pours gasoline on man, sets him on fire
A forensic medical examination has been commissioned...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news