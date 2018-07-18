1 dead, 3 injured in Armenia road accident

One person was killed and three others were injured in a tragic road accident Wednesday, in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.
At around 2:50am, a car went off road, on the Yerevan-Ijevan motorway, and crashed into a thick tree.
According to shamshyan.com, the 20-year-old driver as well as the 18-, 19-, and 20-year-old passengers of this vehicle suffered injuries and were taken to Sevan town hospital.
At around 6:20am, however, the driver died in hospital.
A criminal case has been launched into this incident.