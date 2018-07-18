Avinyan: Each project being implemented in Armenia shall develop Karabakh economy too

YEREVAN. – The Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Tigran Avinyan, on Tuesday met with Minister of State Grigori Martirosyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).
They discussed the projects being implemented and the existing problems in various domains, informed the office of the deputy PM.
Also, Avinyan noted that the Armenian government stood ready to assist Artsakh in agriculture too, underscored the policy of renewable energy development, and asked the NKR official about the environmental issues of Artsakh.
And speaking about economic development, Tigran Avinyan stressed, in particular, that the Armenian government’s position was that each and every project being implemented in Armenia shall also engage and develop Artsakh’s economy to the utmost.