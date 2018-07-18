Participants of Vision China discuss new steps by BRICS

Leaders of the BRICS countries are expected to coordinate as they cope with the challenges of de-globalization, unilateralism and protectionism while shaping their consensus in further boosting economic growth, speakers said on Tuesday at an event organized by China Daily.
Their opinions were presented at the third edition of Vision China, a series of talks organized by the newspaper, at the Gallagher Convention Center in Johannesburg, days ahead of the BRICS summit in the city.
President Xi Jinping will attend the summit to elaborate on China’s stances in safeguarding globalization and open economies while strengthening BRICS cooperation, the Foreign Ministry said.
Wang Xiaohui, executive deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and director of the State Film Administration, said the BRICS has become a model of cooperation for emerging market economies and developing countries. Wang called it a source of positive energy for the international community.
“China has now entered a new era under the leadership of President Xi, during which China remains committed to people-centered development, it fully implements a vision of innovation, coordination, environmental sustainability and openness and it forges ahead toward the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation with firm determination,” he said.
Wang also said Vision China, focusing on BRICS and Globalization, will have profound implications and carries great vision, while reflecting on the in-depth consideration and responsibilities for future BRICS cooperation.
Zhou Shuchun, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily, said that as the national English newspaper in China, the paper will continue to tell real stories of China in the new era in a comprehensive and multifaceted way and play a role in bridging China and the world.
“China in the new era will present new opportunities for world development and bring new and more opportunities for BRICS cooperation as well,” he said.
This was the first time that China Daily has held the Vision China event abroad.
The event is a new venue for international communication. World-class experts from political, economic and academic fields were invited to speak — telling China’s story, discussing global issues and spreading the country’s voice.
As guest speakers, Zhao Zhongxiu, vice-president of China Council for BRICS Think Tank Cooperation and also vice-president of the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing; Martyn Davies, managing director of emerging markets and Africa at Deloitte; and Andrew Moody, senior correspondent of China Daily’s overseas editions, shared their thoughts about BRICS and Globalization with about 300 attendees, as well as online viewers.