EU ambassador to Armenia: Program for Syrian Armenians will run for 3 years

YEREVAN. – In order to implement the program devoted to increasing the Syrian Armenians’ and locals’ resilience to challenges in Armenia, it is important to realize that money is not the main factor in this matter.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, on Wednesday stated about the aforementioned, at the capital city Yerevan launch of this program. The diplomat stressed that this program will run for three years, it is comprehensive, and it includes numerous domains of the lives of refugees from Syria.

Also, Świtalski noted that the EU has provided about €3 million for the implementation of this program, assured that it is very important for the EU to assist refugees from Syria in their full integration into the new realities in Armenia, highlighted that the latter was among the countries that have accepted the most number of refugees from Syria, and, in this connection, he said the EU had decided to help Armenia in the integration of Syrian refugees.

In addition, the EU ambassador expressed the hope that this program will give its results in the near future, and he noted that the knowledge and skills of Syrian Armenians can contribute to the socioeconomic development of Armenia.