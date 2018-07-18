USAID Armenia mission chief says they cannot implement any project without assistance by given country

YEREVAN. – First and foremost, we seek partners, governments that are ready and wish to collaborate with us.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Armenia Mission Director, Deborah Grieser, on Wednesday told about the above-said to reporters.

She said they cannot implement any USAID project without assistance by the given community and government of a country.

Grieser noted that in order to implement its projects, the USAID always selects local implementing organizations, which are selected through a tender and in accordance with technical standards

USAID and Coca Cola Hellenic Armenia company on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding. The new respective joint program is aimed at raising public awareness toward the importance of economized use and sustainable management of the water of Armenia’s Ararat Valley.