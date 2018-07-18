News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 18
USD
480.3
EUR
558.49
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.3
EUR
558.49
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
USAID Armenia mission chief says they cannot implement any project without assistance by given country
USAID Armenia mission chief says they cannot implement any project without assistance by given country
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – First and foremost, we seek partners, governments that are ready and wish to collaborate with us. 

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Armenia Mission Director, Deborah Grieser, on Wednesday told about the above-said to reporters.

She said they cannot implement any USAID project without assistance by the given community and government of a country.

Grieser noted that in order to implement its projects, the USAID always selects local implementing organizations, which are selected through a tender and in accordance with technical standards

USAID and Coca Cola Hellenic Armenia company on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding. The new respective joint program is aimed at raising public awareness toward the importance of economized use and sustainable management of the water of Armenia’s Ararat Valley.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Too early to speak about new major US investments in Armenia, says Ambassador Mills
The diplomat added that the American investors were also following as to how the Armenian government was dealing with the challenges of local and foreign businesses…
 Armenia first deputy PM heading to US
The agenda of this visit has been announced…
 US lawmaker continues pressure to secure new US-Armenia tax treaty
“The Armenian government has had a lurch toward democracy and transparency…
Armenian Defense Minister meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense
The sides discussed cooperation in the defense sphere...
 Armenia-US trade grew by 30% over 4 months, says Ambassador Mills
If the new Armenian government succeeds in recording progress in surmounting corruption and ensuring the independence of judicial power, trade between the two countries will grow further…
 Why Pompeo preferred to meet with Armenia President, not with PM?
US Ambassador Richard Mills commented on this matter…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news